Hyundai Veloster N could get dual-clutch transmission in 2019

2019 Hyundai Veloster N Enlarge Photo

The first model from the Hyundai N performance division to be sold in the United States will be the Veloster N, which was revealed to the world in January at the 2018 Detroit auto show. It's due in showrooms later this year as a 2019 model.

When it arrives, the Veloster N will only be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. However, there's a good chance a dual-clutch transmission will eventually be added to expand the appeal of the car.

Car Advice has learned that Hyundai's i30 N will receive a dual-clutch transmission option around late 2019. A Hyundai exec told the Australian publication that offering the car with a manual only limits its sales potential.

While the i30 N isn't coming to the United States, its mechanical setup is common to the Veloster N. Therefore it stands to reason that the Veloster N could also receive a dual-clutch transmission option, likely the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission already confirmed for the 2019 Veloster Turbo.

The Veloster gets redesigned for the 2019 model year. The standard Veloster gets a 2.0-liter engine good for 147 horsepower, while the Veloster Turbo gets a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 201 hp on tap. The Veloster N gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 275 hp. All Velosters send drive to the front wheels only.