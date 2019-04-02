BMW's newest 3-Series is the biggest yet, but the automaker will present an even bigger version at this month's Auto Shanghai 2019.

Yes, BMW has another generation of its 3-Series Long Wheelbase, with the car once again to be sold exclusively in China. It's one of the models built by the BMW Brilliance joint venture in China.

The car stretches 190 inches in length, or almost 5 inches more than a standard 3-Series, and all of the extra length goes toward creating extra space for those traveling in the rear. In China, it's not uncommon to have a personal driver, which is why many models including small sedans like the 3-Series have long-wheelbase options.

2019 BMW 3-Series Long Wheelbase

Aside from a slightly longer rear passenger door and wheelbase, plus an L badge on the trunk lid, there's no distinguishing factors to set the 3-Series Long Wheelbase apart from the standard car. Most of the features are also shared, though the list of standard items is longer here. The list includes model-specific comfort seats front and rear, a panoramic glass roof, and natural-speak voice activation.

The sole powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mated to an 8-speed automatic, with drive to the rear wheels only.

The Shanghai auto show starts April 16. To learn about other vehicles set to appear at the Chinese show, head to our dedicated hub.