If the Dodge Magnum never bowed out of production after 2008, the latest build from Las Vegas tuning firm Jaye Fab is what a modern iteration might look like—in SRT Hellcat Widebody form.

Jaye Fab offers a styling kit for the Magnum that makes the wagon's front end match the current Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat (shown below). The kit retails for $5,800 and bolts on directly to the donor Magnum, meaning no major modifications are necessary.

Dodge Magnum Charger conversion - Photo credit: Jaye Fab

Now Jaye Fab is working on a styling kit that will make the Magnum match the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody—and the plan is to drop the actual Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 under the hood. It will mean a Magnum with 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque on tap.

Jaye Fab hasn't said when it plans to unveil the completed car. It posted some photos of the build late last month, and given the state of the progress, it could be some time before the completed car is finally shown.

Dodge Magnum Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody conversion - Photo credit: Jaye Fab

The tuner is developing its kit from scratch, as opposed to modifying Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody fenders to fit the Magnum. There's a lot of work involved as we're not only talking modified fenders but also modified doors, rocker panels, and front and rear fascias.

The completed kit will be able to fit Magnums from the 2005 to 2008 model years. It will be a styling kit only, though we're sure Jaye Fab will be more than happy to throw in a Hellcat engine for customers whose pockets are deep enough.