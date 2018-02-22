2019 Volvo V60, 800-HP Silverado, new Lister Storm: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Volvo V60 Enlarge Photo

Wagon fans can look forward to a handsome new option this year in the form of the 2019 Volvo V60. It debuts next month at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show and will reach showrooms later this year, at which point it will be joined by a new S60 sedan.

A company by the name of Specialty Vehicle Engineering is offering up a Chevrolet Silverado with 800 horsepower on tap. Not only that but the truck also comes with Yenko badging.

Historic British performance marque Lister is promising a successor to its Storm supercar of the 1990s. We wonder if the new car will also run a Jaguar powertrain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Volvo V60 first look: Volvo hitches its wagon to its own rising star

2018 Yenko Silverado hauls in an 800-HP V-8

Lister hints at modern Storm supercar

2018 Ford Ecosport Review

Raj Nair, Ford's North America president, fired for “inappropriate behavior”

China's BYD tops global electric-car production for third year in a row

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe debuts with handsome look, diesel mill

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review

Peugeot 508 strikes a chord with its impressive design

Electric pickup truck in 2020 to launch mysterious Rivian's "future mobility"