2019 Buick Regal offered with upmarket Avenir trim

Buick's Regal Sportback is a fuel-efficient mid-size liftback that exudes quality and style but skips the premium price tag.

For the 2019 model year, the car receives Buick's upmarket Avenir trim, helping to further bridge the gap with its luxury brand alternatives.

The Regal Sportback, which is actually a rebadged Opel Insignia (the two even share the same plant in Germany), already has an inviting cabin in base trim but the Avenir makeover takes things to a new level. It adds either an ebony or beige interior theme with diamond quilt-stitched front seats, embroidered first-row headrests, Avenir-scripted sill plates, navigation, a wireless charging pad, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.

Exterior touches include the exclusive Avenir three-dimensional mesh grille, along with Avenir badging, LED headlights, and 19-inch wheels with a finish called Pearl Nickel.

2019 Buick Regal Avenir Enlarge Photo

The Avenir trim also brings Buick's first application of its new cloud-connected infotainment system, which gives you access to new apps, voice recognition and navigation features, and a user profile feature that can be saved and taken to other compatible vehicles.

You also get most of the Regal lineup's available electronic driver aids as standard. These include rear park assist plus rear cross traffic, lane departure and blind zone warning systems. Adaptive cruise control is available on top.

The sole powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Those seeking more power can opt for the Regal GS with a 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6.

Pricing for the Regal Avenir will be announced closer to the market launch in early fall.