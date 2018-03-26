Original and unrestored 1960 Lancia visits Jay Leno's Garage

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



With a current lineup consisting of just a homely hatchback, Lancia is certainly in a sorry state considering this is a brand that once competed in Formula 1 and built luxury sedans fit for heads of state.

Lancia with a little help from Italian coachbuilders such as Pininfarina, Vignale and Zagato also built a series of beautiful two-door cars in the 1950s and '60s.

One of these was the Appia Lusso, and a completely original has recently paid a visit to Jay Leno's Garage.

It's a 1960 model that hasn't seen a lick of fresh paint since it left the factory. But that's how Leno likes his cars, apparently. We say apparently because he's actually restored a lot of the classics he's acquired over the years.

This particular car remained in Italy for most of its life, having only reached the United States three years ago. Impressively, it isn't the only coachbuilt Lancia Appia here. According to the car's current owner, there's also a Appia Convertibile that calls Orange County home.