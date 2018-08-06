Report: New Evoque to debut at LA auto show, offer Transparent Hood tech

Aug 6, 2018
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Dynamically designed and arrestingly attractive, the Range Rover Evoque has won plenty of praise since its 2012 debut, even though it may not be the best driving experience in small premium SUV segment.

Land Rover will look to improve on the formula with a redesigned model, which we've spotted in prototype form on a number of occasions.

The prototypes reveal evolutionary styling for the new Evoque but underneath the sheet metal is a heavily updated version of the current model's D8 (also referred to as LR-MS) platform. The updated platform, which will eventually feature in the related Discovery Sport, will make it possible for electrified powertrains to be installed.

Land Rover Discovery Vision Concept's Transparent Hood technology

Autocar has reported that the covers will come off the new Evoque in November at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, with sales to follow in 2019.

In its report published Monday, the British publication also claimed that the new Evoque will be the first model with Land Rover's Transparent Hood technology.

First previewed in 2014, the technology uses cameras and projectors to display the ground under the nose of the vehicle, as though the hood and engine are completely invisible. The result is that you can see obstacles and terrain that would otherwise be hidden, thus allowing you to precisely place your front wheels whether off-roading or parking next to a curb.

Finally, the new Evoque's driving experience should also be improved. Autocar also reported that the updated D8 platform, which is tipped to be rebranded the Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), will offer improved stiffness. Refinement levels will also get a boost thanks to a more aerodynamic body resulting in less drag and wind noise.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
