Audi Q8, Byton concept, new Bullitt Mustang: Today’s Car News

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Audi’s Q8 has been spied and the latest prototypes are wearing almost zero camouflage gear. It means the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe rival should be making its debut very soon.

Speaking of debuts, a new Chinese electric car startup by the name of Byton has revealed a concept for an SUV due to go into production next year. Rather than focus on high-performance, Byton sees technology as being the vehicle’s more important attributes.

A listing for a “special” Ford Mustang to be sold at this month’s Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona suggests the mystery car might be a new Bullitt Mustang. With the 50th anniversary of the “Bullitt” movie coming up in 2018, the timing certainly seems right for the car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots and video

Byton electric SUV promised for 2019 with $45K starting price, loads of tech

New Bullitt Ford Mustang likely to debut at Barrett-Jackson auction

2018 VW Tiguan sees price cut of up to $2,180

Diesel Ford F-150 specs revealed: 250 hp, tows up to 11,400 pounds, on sale in spring

Tesla Model 3 Long Range rating of 310 miles: Is it understated?

Dartz’s $1.3M RussoBaltique vodka found after Copenhagen heist

Insurer to monitor drivers via cell phone data

Tesla Model 3 hits 60 MPH in 4.66 seconds, passes quarter mile in 13.3

California to fall short of 100 hydrogen fueling stations by 2020