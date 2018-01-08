Audi Q8, Byton concept, new Bullitt Mustang: Today’s Car News

Jan 8, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Audi’s Q8 has been spied and the latest prototypes are wearing almost zero camouflage gear. It means the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe rival should be making its debut very soon.

Speaking of debuts, a new Chinese electric car startup by the name of Byton has revealed a concept for an SUV due to go into production next year. Rather than focus on high-performance, Byton sees technology as being the vehicle’s more important attributes.

A listing for a “special” Ford Mustang to be sold at this month’s Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona suggests the mystery car might be a new Bullitt Mustang. With the 50th anniversary of the “Bullitt” movie coming up in 2018, the timing certainly seems right for the car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots and video

Byton electric SUV promised for 2019 with $45K starting price, loads of tech

New Bullitt Ford Mustang likely to debut at Barrett-Jackson auction

2018 VW Tiguan sees price cut of up to $2,180

Diesel Ford F-150 specs revealed: 250 hp, tows up to 11,400 pounds, on sale in spring

Tesla Model 3 Long Range rating of 310 miles: Is it understated?

Dartz’s $1.3M RussoBaltique vodka found after Copenhagen heist

Insurer to monitor drivers via cell phone data

Tesla Model 3 hits 60 MPH in 4.66 seconds, passes quarter mile in 13.3

California to fall short of 100 hydrogen fueling stations by 2020

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Dartz’s $1.3M RussoBaltique vodka found after Copenhagen heist Dartz’s $1.3M RussoBaltique vodka found after Copenhagen heist
Tesla Model 3 hits 60 MPH in 4.66 seconds, passes quarter mile in 13.3 Tesla Model 3 hits 60 MPH in 4.66 seconds, passes quarter mile in 13.3
2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots
China’s GAC returning to Detroit auto show with GA4 sedan, Enverge concept China’s GAC returning to Detroit auto show with GA4 sedan, Enverge concept
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.