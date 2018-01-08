Audi Q8, Byton concept, new Bullitt Mustang: Today’s Car News

News
Audi Q8, Byton concept, new Bullitt Mustang... Today in Car News
2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Audi’s Q8 has been spied and the latest prototypes are wearing almost zero camouflage gear. It means the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe rival should be making its debut very soon.
Speaking of debuts, a new Chinese electric car startup by the name of Byton has revealed a concept for an SUV due to go into production next year. Rather than focus on high-performance, Byton sees technology as being the vehicle’s more important attributes.
A listing for a “special” Ford Mustang to be sold at this month’s Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona suggests the mystery car might be a new Bullitt Mustang. With the 50th anniversary of the “Bullitt” movie coming up in 2018, the timing certainly seems right for the car.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
