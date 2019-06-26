A teaser video released by Dodge on Wednesday hints that a new Charger variant is coming, and the tagline “Something big is coming” points to it being a long-awaited Charger Widebody.

Dodge is rumored to be planning a wide-body Charger for the 2020 model year, and the brand has even stirred up the speculation with a concept based on the Charger SRT Hellcat that was presented in March at the Spring Fest annual Mopar gathering.

Since then, multiple wide-body Chargers have been caught in the wild, the most recent being a blue example spotted in April. The blue exterior appears to be a match for the car shown in the latest teaser video.

Dodge Charger Widebody concept

As an indication of how much extra width we could be looking at, the current Challenger Widebody's pumped fenders add 3.5 inches to the width over the standard car—allowing for massive 20x11-inch wheels with 305/35-size tires to be fitted. The same tires were used on Charger Widebody concept shown in March.

Sadly, there isn't expected to be any extra power to go along with the wide hips, though we hear a power boost is coming later. The most powerful Charger at present is the SRT Hellcat with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 generating 707 horsepower.

The good news is that we won't have to wait long for an update. Dodge has confirmed that more information will be arriving Thursday afternoon.