PSA Group has a luxury brand called DS—the name is borrowed from the iconic Citroen DS introduced in 1955—that the French auto giant is building up into a genuine alternative to Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

And any genuine luxury brand needs a proper flagship, but right now the DS lineup consists of a handful of compact cars. The most recent additions have been the DS 3 Crossback compact SUV and DS 7 Crossback small SUV.

Citroen DS

The situation is about to change as a prototype for a new DS flagship has been spotted. It's a mid-size sedan that will likely go by the name DS 8, although DS 9 is also a possibility, and the covers will come off in 2020 to mark the 65th anniversary of the launch of the Citroen DS.

The sedan looks to feature a sleek, coupe-like profile although it is clearly a four-door. A hexagonal-shaped grille should sit up front while at the rear it looks like the designers have integrated a small ducktail spoiler.

2020 DS 8 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Underpinning the sedan should be the stretched version of PSA Group’s EMP2 modular platform which is already found in the Peugeot 508 sedan. A new Citroen sedan is also expected to be spawned from the platform and we could eventually see Opel's next Insignia move to the platform now that the German brand is part of the PSA Group.

Powertrain options for the DS sedan should include both gasoline and diesel units. A plug-in hybrid option, referred to by DS as E-Tense, should also be in the pipeline. It will likely consist of a turbocharged inline-4 working with an electric motor and 8-speed automatic transmission at the front axle, and a second electric motor on its own at the rear axle.

2020 DS 8 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Inside, expect a chic design with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 10-inch infotainment screen.

DS is PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares’ key weapon to boosting profits, thanks to the higher margins on premium models. He's talked about making DS a global brand eventually but currently the only PSA Group brand bound for the United States is Peugeot. It could arrive within the next three to four years, though the official target date remains 2026.