2019 Honda Insight to deliver 50 mpg or better

Honda will use next week's 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit to present its 2019 Insight.

Though officially a prototype, the version we’ll be treated with shows the final design direction Honda is taking with its new Insight. Crucially, it shows that the revived hybrid nameplate is adopting its third body style in just three generations.

The original Insight of the early 2000s was a 3-door hatch. The car morphed into a Prius-like 5-door hatch for its second generation, though the body style didn't prove popular and the car was dropped in 2014. It’s now taken on a somewhat stylish sedan form for its comeback.

The design looks a lot like that of the 10th-generation Civic, though Honda describes the new Insight as an “upscale” 5-seater positioned above the Civic, meaning the car should be bigger than the Civic and better appointed.

2019 Honda Insight prototype Enlarge Photo

Upmarket touches will include perforated leather, LED headlights, and a Wi-Fi-enabled infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Buyers can also expect some electronic driver aids such as automatic braking, traffic crawling, and lane departure warning.

The real star of the show, however, is the car's 2-motor hybrid system. In the 2019 Insight, it uses a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine for its internal combustion component. Honda says the 2019 Insight will deliver an EPA-rated fuel economy of 50 mpg combined or better. The previous Insight could only muster 41 mpg while popular hybrids like the Hyundai Ioniq and Toyota Prius return 58 and 56 mpg, respectively.

Production of the 2019 Insight will take place at a plant in Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda produces the Civic and CR-V. Pricing and performance numbers will be announced closer to the market launch later this year.

Stay tuned for the debut at the North American International Auto Show, which starts January 15. To learn about additional vehicles set to appear at the show, head to our dedicated hub.