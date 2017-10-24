Aston Martin’s new Lagondas won’t be traditional 3-box sedans

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin’s turnaround plan, known as the Second Century plan since it was announced just as the British automaker entered its second century of operation, calls for seven cars in seven years.

The plan kicked off with the arrival of the DB11 in 2016 and will soon see a new Vantage introduced. Not long after will be a new Vanquish and then a mid-engine supercar. The last of the seven cars should arrive in 2023, at which point Aston Martin will start the whole cycle again.

It won’t be all sports cars, however. Aston Martin understands that to be truly viable in the current automotive climate, a move into more mainstream segments is a must. It’s why you even have Ferrari developing an SUV.

Aston Martin also plans an SUV, in addition to two ultra-luxury sedans to be marketed under the Lagonda brand. These will challenge sedans from the likes of Bentley, Mercedes-Maybach and Rolls-Royce. That’s some tough competition right there, especially when you consider Aston Martin is more widely recognized for its performance than luxury.

This is something CEO Andy Palmer is well aware of. It’s why he doesn’t want the Lagonda sedans to fit into the standard luxury car mold.

Aston Martin DBX concept, 2015 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

“The truth is, I don’t want either of them to be what you’d call a traditional sedan,” Palmer told Car and Driver during a recent interview. “If we just do another 3-box sedan, it’s going to be hard to break into that market.”

Palmer didn’t reveal what Aston Martin had in store for its sedans though he did acknowledge that the segment is still a conservative one and that many of the clientele are looking for something to be chauffeur-driven.

One obvious route is a shapely sedan to fill the void of the Rapide which bows out of production later this decade once the last of the electric RapidE sedans are built. For the second Lagonda sedan, Aston Martin could develop something like the limited-production Lagonda Taraf unveiled in 2014. There are also rumors that it might be a high-riding vehicle along the lines of 2009’s Lagonda concept.

One thing is certain. The new Lagonda models will use the platform Aston Martin is developing for its DBX SUV which enters production in 2019. It means that one or both Lagondas could be offered with electric power since an electric option has been confirmed for the DBX.

Stay tuned for an update.