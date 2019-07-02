British track specialist Radical is readying a new model the company claims will be street-legal.

It's set for a debut on Thursday at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and from a teaser shot we can see that the car, while street-legal, will, in the Radical tradition, remain a hardcore track machine little in the way of creature comforts.

There doesn't appear to be a roof as a chunky roll bar can be seen. The car also looks to boast an exposed exhaust and a massive rear wing. Radical said one of the aims was to bring the “thrill of real downforce” from the world of racing to the road.

Radical calls its new model the Rapture and said the car answers the call from drivers wanting the ability to spend the day at the track and then head home without the need of a second vehicle and trailer. Radical also described the car as boasting the company's latest advancements in powertrain, chassis and aerodynamic technologies.

Radical made a name for itself in 2009 when one of its cars, the SR8 LM, ran a lap at the Nürburgring in only 6:48. That was a record for street-legal cars that stood until 2017.

We'll have all the details in just a couple of days. In the meantime, learn about some of the other cars set to appear at the Goodwood Festival of Speed over at our dedicated hub.