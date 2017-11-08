2019 GMC Sierra 1500 spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Earlier this week we brought you spy shots of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Today we have the first shots of the pickup’s corporate cousin, the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500.

The current Sierra was introduced in 2014 and updated in 2016. The Sierra seen here testing is more of an extensive update of the current model as opposed to a redesign.

The spy shots reveal a number of visual tweaks such as the new headlights, grille and lower front valance. The fog lights also take on a vertical look instead of the horizontal design of the current model.

The good news is that it looks like General Motors is introducing greater visual differentiation between its full-size pickups.

Underpinning both vehicles is GM’s K2XX body-on-frame platform for full-size pickups and SUVs.

Mechanical-wise, the 10-speed auto GM developed with Ford should filter across the range. It’s not clear what GM is planning for the powertrains but we can expect the current V-6 and V-8 options to carry over. With any luck, there could be a new supercharger option for the V-8.

Look for a debut of the latest Sierra early next year.