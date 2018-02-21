Morgan teases 50th Anniversary Plus 8

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Morgan will use next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show to introduce the Plus 8 50th Anniversary Edition.

As the name suggests, the car, of which just 50 units will be built, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Plus 8 line. Morgan tells us that well over 6,000 of the V-8-powered sports cars have rolled off the line at the company's Malvern, England plant since production started in 1968.

The Plus 8 is currently powered by a 4.4-liter V-8 delivering 367 horsepower, and the Plus 8 50th Anniversary Edition we'll see in Geneva will be the last to sport the BMW-sourced engine. Plus 8s also come with a lightweight aluminum chassis, which helps to keep the weight of the cars down to just 2,425 pounds. With V-8 power up front, the cars easily sprint to 60 mph from rest in a bit under 4.5 seconds. Top speed meanwhile comes in at 155 mph.

Teaser images of the special edition car reveal a blue finish said to be reminiscent of Morgan’s first Plus 8. It also looks like the car will feature yellow accents on the grille, engine cover and rear towing eyes.

2017 Morgan Plus 8 Enlarge Photo

Combining luxury and performance, the Plus 8 was conceived by Peter Morgan, son of Morgan founder Henry Morgan, in the 1960s and first rolled out as a prototype at the 1968 Earls Court Motor Show. It was essentially an enhanced version of Morgan's Plus 4, but with a Rover V-8 installed up front and a host of premium, hand-crafted parts also thrown in.

The Plus 8 remains one of the most successful cars Morgan has ever built, and production continued for 36-straight years. Production ceased in 2004 after supplies of the original Rover V-8 dried up, but Morgan was able to restart production in 2012 after securing a new engine deal with BMW. At the same time, Morgan also developed a new aluminum chassis for the Plus 8 and tweaked the body.

The Geneva auto show kicks on March 6. Morgan will also use the event to introduce a hardcore version of its Aero 8, dubbed the Aero GT. To learn about some of the other vehicles due to appear, visit our dedicated hub.