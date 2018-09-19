Toyota Supra to be built alongside BMW Z4 at Austrian plant

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Toyota confirmed Wednesday that its new Supra sports car will be built alongside the related BMW Z4 (shown below) at a plant in Graz, Austria.

The plant is operated by independent vehicle manufacturer Magna Steyr and has produced the G-Class for Mercedes-Benz for several decades and more recently started producing the E-Pace and I-Pace for Jaguar. Soon it will add the Z4 and Supra platform twins.

Newspaper Kleine Zeitung first reported the possibility in 2016.

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

The new Supra, the fifth generation of the iconic Japanese sports car, is expected to debut early next year, most likely at January's 2019 Detroit auto show.

Toyota has confirmed that the new Supra will stay true to its predecessors with an inline-6 engine and rear-wheel-drive layout. The engine will be a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with around 335 horsepower, which should be enough to see the car sprint to 60 mph in under 5.0 seconds.

A Toyota-developed hybrid powertrain with more power is expected later in the life cycle, possibly in a track-focused model. A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, also borrowed from BMW, is also expected, bringing with it around 260 hp.

Toyota Supra prototype

We know an eight-speed automatic transmission will be available though it isn't clear if a manual will be too. We also know the car will come with a rear differential to split torque between the rear wheels. Stopping power meanwhile will come from a Brembo brake package with four-piston calipers and large-diameter discs.

Toyota says an uncompromised focus on performance and handling has resulted in the car sporting an extremely short wheelbase, low center of gravity, high body rigidity and ideal 50-50 weight distribution. We're talking a shorter wheelbase and lower center of gravity than Toyota's 86 sports car and body stiffness comparable with the carbon fiber-based Lexus LFA.

Toyota will market the car under the Toyota Gazoo Racing sub-brand in most markets, though the performance sub-brand, which is linked with Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsport department, isn't expected to feature in the United States. Instead the car will likely be marketed here simply as a Toyota or possibly as a TRD (Toyota Racing Developments) product.