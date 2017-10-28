2018 BMW M3 CS spy shots and video

Given the close relationship between the M3 and M4, expect their respective CS models to feature a similar specification. This means the M3 CS should run a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 rated at 454 horsepower and paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This should enable a 0-60 mph time of less than 4.0 seconds and a top speed approaching 175 mph.
Additionally, the M3 CS looks like it will boast the M4 CS’s visual cues such as a carbon fiber hood, more aggressive ventilation openings, and unique rear spoiler. There should also be plenty of lightweight elements in the cockpit.
Note, this is likely to be the final iteration of the current F80-series M3. BMW is about to launch a new generation of its 3-Series, and the car naturally will have its own M3 variant.
