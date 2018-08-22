AMG GT R Roadster, Opel GT X Experimental, Ultimate Aero TT: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Opel GT X Experimental concept

Mercedes-AMG is out testing a prototype for a GT R Roadster. The car is expected to debut next year alongside a mid-cycle update for the entire GT range. Rivals include the Audi R8 V10 Plus Spyder, Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, and a possible Porsche 911 GT3 Cabrio.

Germany's Opel has unveiled a concept previewing the new design language that will shape its cars coming in the next decade. The concept is in the form of a compact crossover, which makes sense considering Opel predicts that 40 percent of its sales will be crossovers by 2021.

Before SSC started work on the Tuatara hypercar, the company offered a model called the Ultimate Aero. The range-topping version was the Ultimate Aero TT, and it at one point held the land speed record for production cars. One is currently up for sale.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster spy shots

Opel GT X Experimental concept debuts new design language

Buy the SSC supercar that came before the Tuatara

2019 Hyundai Elantra debuts: Compact car adds safety tech, gets edgier look

Aston Martin's newest hypercar has the most powerful road engine in the world*

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric rated at class-leading 258 miles

GM trademarks Zora name around the world

US, foreign automakers spar over Trump's NAFTA rework

Hyundai working on Nissan Armada, Toyota Land Cruiser rival

EPA plans to roll back emissions standards on power plants