More details on Alfa Romeo's new 8C supercar due by 2022

Alfa Romeo 2020 roadmap Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, in its latest product roadmap for Alfa Romeo revealed on June 1, confirmed plans for a new 8C tech flagship to join the Italian marque's fleet by 2022.

At the time, we learned that the new 8C will be a mid-engine supercar with a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and a hybrid powertrain consisting of a twin-turbocharged engine for the rear axle and an electric drive system for the front. Combined output will be over 700 horsepower, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in under 3.0 seconds.

CAR has since managed to dig up a few more details from its sources. The British publication reported Wednesday that the new 8C's powertrain will use the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 found in Alfa Romeo's Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models for its internal combustion component, with output dialed to about 600 horsepower.

An electric motor at the front axle will add another 200 horses, bringing total output of the powertrain to around 800 hp. The electric motor, which Ferrari will supply, will be the same used in a Maserati Alfieri sports car due around 2020.

With a hybrid-based all-wheel-drive system, the new 8C will be able to benefit from better traction and advanced torque vectoring including negative torque at the front axle due to the electric motor.

Being a tech flagship, production will be limited. CAR predicts that production isn't likely to exceed 1,000 units. It also predicts that an open-top version is being considered, so this could see production extended.

In addition to the new 8C, Alfa Romeo's latest roadmap calls for a 600-plus-hp GTV coupe based on the Giulia, as well as a compact SUV and a mid-size SUV. Sadly, previous plans for a flagship sedan to target the BMW 5-Series have been scuttled for now.