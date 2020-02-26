Subaru's Impreza was redesigned around the Subaru Global modular platform in 2017, but the high-performance WRX and WRX STI models trace their roots to the previous-generation Impreza launched all the way back in 2012.

They're long overdue for a redesign but the wait could be worth it if a new report proves accurate.

Forbes reported on Saturday that the redesigned WRX and WRX STI will arrive in 2021 and that the latter will benefit from a tuned version of the 2.4-liter flat-4 that debuted in the 2019 Subaru Ascent. The engine, code-named FA24, delivers 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque in the crossover SUV but in the WRX STI, it will reportedly deliver 400 hp and 361 lb-ft with the aid of a turbocharger.

2019 Subaru WRX STI S209, 2019 Detroit auto show

The most powerful WRX STI previously launched on the market is the limited-edition 2019 WRX STI S209 which generates 341 hp from a 2.5-liter flat-4. However, this model's engine is related to Subaru's much-loved EJ20 2.0-liter engine which was discontinued last year.

There was no mention of what engine will power the WRX and whether electrification will play in a role, which has been previously rumored. One possibility for the WRX is a new 1.8-liter turbocharged flat-4 Subaru unveiled last year in a prototype previewing a redesigned Levorg wagon due on sale overseas later this year.

As for the styling? Subaru is no longer expected to use the Impreza's sheetmetal as a starting point. Instead, the next WRX and WRX STI will likely pull plenty of inspiration from the Viziv Performance concept shown at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.