Honda launches Everus brand in China with EV concept

Honda Everus EV concept Enlarge Photo

Honda and its Chinese partner GAC have launched the new brand Everus in China—and the first model will be an electric car previewed by the Everus EV concept unveiled Wednesday at the 2018 Beijing auto show.

Honda says the production version of the Everus EV concept will be in Chinese showrooms by the end of the year.

No details were released but it's clear the concept is based on Honda's HR-V subcompact crossover SUV. The body is match for the HR-V, although the Everus EV concept's front section is unique.

The new Everus brand will be aimed at the youth market and offer new levels of connectivity. For example, cars from Everus will be able to be shared Reachstar, a car sharing company based in China and which lists Honda as an investor.

China isn't the only main market for Honda electric cars. The automaker launched the Clarity Electric in the United States last year and will launch a production version of its awesome Urban EV concept in Europe next year.

Honda is committed to adding many more electrified cars to its lineup. Based on its 2030 Vision strategy announced last June, the automaker aims to have two thirds of its cars fitted with some form of electrification by 2030. The focus will be on plug-in hybrid technology but electric and fuel cell cars are also planned.

