German tuner Gemballa has been in the business of making fast cars faster since 1981. Now, the company based in the town of Leonberg, located just outside of Stuttgart, is preparing to develop its own car, and naturally it's going to be a supercar.

Teaser images hint at an aggressive, track-focused car with a mid-engine layout, and performance estimates call for a 0-60 mph time of less than 2.5 seconds and a 0-124 mph time approaching 6.5 seconds.

Gemballa boss Steffen Korbach said the car will boast over 800 horsepower, and that buyers can look forward to an “uncompromising vehicle, radical, pure and luxurious.” As a reference, a 911 Turbo tuned by Gemballa to deliver 818 hp can hit 60 mph in 2.38 seconds and top out at 230 mph.

Korbach also said the car will be powered purely by a gasoline engine and possibly offer a manual transmission option. It's being developed as a sendoff to anolog cars before Gemballa embarks down the road of electrification.

Teaser for Gemballa supercar

“We’re now concentrating on building one of the last pure sports cars, a modern classic with an outstanding appearance and performance,” he said.

To ensure performance is at a high level, Gemballa will rely on carbon fiber construction and advanced aerodynamics. You can count on some active elements in the case of the latter.

Gemballa aims to have the first prototype on display as early as next year and if all goes to plan will start production in 2022.

The company was founded by Uwe Gemballa who tragically was murdered in South Africa in 2010. Following the death of the founder, Gemballa ran into difficulties but was saved by Korbach and other investors, who have since injected close to $17 million in the business and currently plan a further $22.5 million worth of investment. The launch of the supercar will mark Gemballa's transition from a pure tuner to a low-volume automaker, similar to rival German firm Ruf, which also tunes Porsches and has built its own line of supercars under the CTR name.