After ceasing operations in 2014 due to insolvency, Germany's Wiessman and its collection of retro sports cars was brought back to life a year later by a pair of investors based in the United Kingdom.

They brought on Mercedes-Benz brand and marketing veteran Mario Spitzner to run the revived company which is based in Wiesmann's traditional home of Dulmen, Germany, and working on a new sports car.

AutoRAI.nl on Tuesday posted a teaser shot for the sports car which looks to resemble Wiesmann's previous products. However, Roheen Berry, one of the investors that saved the company, told the Dutch website that the sports car has been newly designed from the ground up.

Wiesmann will present the car in September, together with a redesign of the company's website. All we know is that the sports car will be powered by a V-8 sourced from BMW. The engine is tipped to be the same 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 found in the M5, which in the BMW super sedan is conservatively rated at 600 horsepower.

With the new owners at Wiesmann, there is also a new focus: tapping global markets. This means Wiesmann’s latest cars will be offered in both left- and right-hand drive for the first time, enabling them to be sold in more markets. No word yet if the cars will make it to the United States, though.