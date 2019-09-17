After ceasing operations in 2014 due to insolvency, Germany's Wiessman and its collection of retro sports cars was brought back to life a year later by a pair of investors based in the United Kingdom.

They brought on Mercedes-Benz brand and marketing veteran Mario Spitzner to run the revived company which is based in Wiesmann's traditional home of Dülmen, Germany, and the first product was teased on Tuesday ahead of a confirmed reveal sometime in 2020.

The new car, code-named Project Gecko (Wiesmann's logo is a Gecko lizard), is described as a modern take on the Wiesmann MF5 launched a decade ago and will continue the earlier car's tradition of combining high performance with retro design and luxurious features. The platform is new, though, with advancements in lightweight technology expected to deliver a significant increase in performance over Wiesmann's earlier cars.

Also new will be the engine, confirmed to be BMW M's 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, an engine known to be capable of delivering well over 600 horsepower. Previous Wiesmanns also ran engines sourced from the BMW performance skunkworks.

Wiesmann GT MF5

The engine will be mounted in a front-midship position and power the rear wheels only. The weight distribution will be an ideal 50:50 split.

“This last true independent manufacturer of German sports cars is back and has an exciting future to look forward to,” said Roheen Berry, CEO of Wiesmann. “When we set out on this journey we said we wanted to re-engineer an icon and we are on track to do exactly that.”

With the new leadership at Wiesmann, there is also a new focus: tapping global markets. This means Wiesmann’s cars will soon be offered in both left- and right-hand drive for the first time, enabling them to be sold in more markets. No word yet if the cars will make it to the United States, though.

More details will be announced in the lead up to next year's reveal so stay tuned.