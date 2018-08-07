New Wiesmann sports car coming in 2019

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Wiesmann GT MF5 Enlarge Photo

After ceasing operations in 2014 due to insolvency, Germany's Wiessman and its collection of retro sports cars was brought back to life a year later by a couple of Indian investors based in the United Kingdom.

They brought on Mercedes-Benz veteran Mario Spitzner to run the revived company, which is based in Wiesmann's traditional home of Dulmen, Germany and working on a new sports car.

On Tuesday, Wiesmann confirmed that its new sports car will be unveiled in 2019. And like previous Wiesmann offerings, the new car will be powered by a V-8 sourced from BMW. We hope it's the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering over 600 horsepower in the latest BMW M5.

2018 BMW M5 Enlarge Photo

With the new owners there is also a new focus: tapping global markets. This means Wiesmann’s latest cars will be offered in both left- and right-hand drive for the first time, enabling them to be sold in more markets. No word yet if the cars will make it to the United States, though.

“Wiesmann is the last thoroughbred European sports car built in Germany and I am very happy to play a part in creating its exciting future,” Wiesmann Managing Director Roheen Berry said in a statement.

Pictured above is Wiesmann's GT MF5. The car entered production in 2008 and came with a 5.0-liter V-10 borrowed from BMW's M5 and M6 models sold at the time. The engine delivered 507 horsepower and would rocket the GT MF5 to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds.