Ford Focus spied, McLaren Senna revealed, VW Jetta prototype tested: Today’s Car News

Dec 11, 2017
McLaren Senna

McLaren Senna

The next generation of Ford’s Focus Sedan has been spotted, and the car is almost completely devoid of camouflage gear. That means the reveal must be coming up very soon.

McLaren over the weekend showed the latest addition to its flagship Ultimate Series range. The car is called the Senna, and it’s a bare-knuckled track car that you can also drive on the streets.

Volkswagen will finally renew its aging Jetta next year. We’ve just spent some time with a prototype and so far are quite pleased with what we’ve experienced.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Ford Focus Sedan spy shots

New McLaren Senna unleashed, lightest hypercar in automaker's "Ultimate" stable

2019 Volkswagen Jetta prototype first drive: stress relief

Oregon cedes freedom of speech case against red light camera critic

W Motors’ 780-horsepower Fenyr Supersport ready for launch

Lithium-ion battery packs now $209 per kwh, will fall to $100 by 2025: Bloomberg analysis

New Bullitt Ford Mustang confirmed in latest leaked shots

2018 Nissan Leaf review

2019 Audi A6 spy shots and video

These 6 states have the highest electric-car adoption rates in the country

