The current Lexus IS has been on sale since the 2014 model year and is due to be renewed shortly.

Motor Trend reported on Monday that a redesigned IS is coming for the 2021 and that the car will be based on an updated version of the current generation's rear-wheel-drive platform instead of being a true redesign.

The platform, known as New N, made its debut in the current IS and will reportedly be given a thorough update for the new IS. According to Motor Trend, the platform is set to receive various structural and suspension upgrades to enhance its driving characteristics—including a wider rear track.

Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama in Aichi, Japan

Most of the development is said to be taking place on the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama, which contains a series of tracks including one designed to simulate the effects of driving on the Nürburgring.

New designs are likely for the exterior and cabin. Look for the exterior to be influenced by the LS, while the interior should take on a much more luxurious look and feel to help the IS fill the void of the soon-to-be-dropped GS.

According to Motor Trend, the current engines will carry over, meaning a base IS 200t with a 241-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, a mid-range IS 300 with a 260-hp 3.5-liter V-6, and a range-topping IS 350 with a 311-hp 3.5-liter V-6.

2020 Lexus IS F Sport Blackline

Sadly, there are still no plans to bring back the high-performance IS F. The current IS never received the F treatment and the same will be true for the next one. All is not lost, however. According to Motor Trend, Lexus is considering filling the void with an IS 500 powered by the 416-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 found in the LS 500.

A hybrid option is likely at some point as well.

Look for the redesigned 2021 Lexus IS to debut this summer.