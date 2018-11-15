V-8-powered, carbon-constructed TVR Griffith takes to the track

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The revival of British performance marque TVR is well underway, with tire supplier Avon recently taking a prototype for TVR's new Griffith sports car to the Castle Combe Circuit in the United Kingdom for some tests.

Fortunately, TVR sent along a camera team to capture some of the action. The video above provides us with a first glimpse of the Griffith driven in anger, and it also features some lovely audio of the car's naturally aspirated V-8 roaring away. The engine is the 5.0-liter mill found in the Ford Mustang GT, but tuned by Cosworth to deliver 500 horsepower.

All those horses should result in a thrilling driving experience considering the Griffith weighs just 2,645 pounds. The low weight, likely a dry figure, is made possible by utilizing Gordon Murray Design's iStream Carbon construction method, where cars are constructed using minimal, pre-assembled parts.

TVR Griffith on display at NEC Classic Motor Show, Birmingham, Nov 2017

The Griffith was unveiled as a prototype in September 2017 and was originally scheduled for production in early 2019, though the target date was a bit ambitious as TVR is still developing the car and is yet to start work on its plant planned for Ebbw Vale, Wales.

The good news is that TVR plans to bring the Griffith to the United States. "It’s most definitely in the cards," Les Edgar told Motor Authority at last year's reveal of the prototype, though the timing remains unclear.

So, how much does the modern TVR Griffith cost? The last we heard, the company is asking about $117,285.