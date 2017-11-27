Audi RS 7 spied, Infiniti QX50 revealed, Mercedes-Benz CLS teased: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Infiniti QX50 Enlarge Photo

Audi’s just redesigned the A7 fastback sedan. However, the high-performance RS 7 is yet to debut. That’s because it’s still being developed by the engineers at Audi Sport. We hear it could end up with as much as 700 horsepower.

Infiniti has given us an early look at its redesigned QX50 which debuts this week at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The design is hardly a surprise as Infiniti previewed the look with a series of concepts. What’s much more interesting is the technology the vehicle is packing.

Also debuting in L.A. will be a redesigned CLS from Mercedes-Benz. It will be the first model to feature the next step in the evolution of Mercedes’ “sensual purity” design philosophy.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

