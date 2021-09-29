Germany's Techart is the perfect partner for anyone serious about modifying their Porsche. Case in point is the company's latest GT Street R based on the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo (and S), which delivers a maximum 800 hp and 700 lb-ft.

Now the company has launched the convertible version of the GT Street R, and it packs all of the performance of its coupe sibling.

In developing the car, Techart's engineers first set about improving the powertrain by installing new turbocharger, exhaust and engine management systems. There's also new management for the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission which still routes power to all four wheels.

A Stage 1 upgrade sees output bumped to 700 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. Buyers seeking more performance can opt for the Stage 2 upgrade with 800 hp and 700 lb-ft. The new figures compare to 572 hp and 553 lb-ft for the stock Turbo and 640 hp and 590 lb-ft for the stock Turbo S, and with the Stage 2 upgrade you're looking at a top speed of 217 mph, or 12 mph more than the top speed of the Turbo S.

2021 Techart GT Street R Cabriolet

But Techart doesn't stop there. To ensure stability at high speeds, engineers developed a host of aerodynamic mods, many made from carbon fiber. You'll also spot the widened wheel arches added to fit the forged wheels Techart has on offer. They measure up to 21 inches in diameter and can be ordered with center locks, as well as discs designed to improve their aero. Sport springs and a coil-over kit are also available to further improve handling at the limit.

Depending on the customer's wishes, Techart can also dress up the cabin. Interior options include a mix of Alcantara, carbon fiber, and leather, and customers can further enhance things with some heritage-inspired materials.

It's safe to assume anyone seeking to turn their 911 Turbo into a GT Street R is a serious performance enthusiast, so you might be wondering why there's actually a market for a convertible version. It seems there is a group of individuals who enjoy the feeling of wind in their hair at triple-digit speeds, and the GT Street R Cabriolet is the perfect solution. Pricing for the upgrade starts at 63,000 euros (approximately $73,500).

Note, production is limited. Techart plans to build just 87 examples in total, including both the coupe and convertible body styles. The number marks Techart's founding in 1987. For buyers who miss out, an even more extreme GT Street RS is likely brewing.