Mercedes-AMG ready to say goodbye to V-12

Mercedes-AMG last year launched a Final Edition version of its G65 and there are reports the SL65 is soon to be on its way out as well, two models powered by a V-12.

But could this be part of the normal product cycle or instead a move away from V-12s at AMG?

Based on recent comments made by the performance shop's boss, Tobias Moers, we're likely looking at the firm's first steps to phase out the big mills.

“Eventually, the 12-cylinder engine will be phased out at AMG,” Moers told Car and Driver in an interview published Friday.

It's not hard to understand his thinking. AMG is already getting similar performance out of its V-8s. The new GT 4-Door Coupe's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 is delivering 630 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque in S guise. That compares with the 621 hp and 738 lb-ft that AMG's heavier and less fuel-efficient 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 delivers in its most potent application.

The good news is that in typical AMG fashion, Moers is planning something even wilder to replace its V-12 models. “At the top of our lineup, we will follow another path,” he said, without going into further detail.

While yet to be confirmed, a recent trademark filing discovery hints at a new 73 series to replace the V-12-powered 65 series at AMG. And the choice of powertrain for the 73 series is expected to be a V-8-based hybrid setup potentially delivering 805 hp. It's the setup AMG previewed in its GT sedan concept at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

