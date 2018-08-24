2020 Kia Soul EV spy shots

Aug 24, 2018
2020 Kia Soul EV spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Kia is working on a redesign of its Soul subcompact crossover SUV, and part of the plan is a repeat of the current model's electric option.

A prototype for the new Soul EV has just been spotted. We know it's the electric version of the redesigned Soul because of its missing exhaust system and small flap in the camouflage material covering the grille. The flap is most likely for access to a charging port.

Kia in June unveiled a Niro EV. The electric compact crossover features lithium-polymer battery options of 39.2 and 64 kilowatt-hours, which deliver about 150 and 280 miles, respectively. It's possible the smaller of these makes its way into the new Soul EV.

The current Soul EV has a 30-kwh battery good for 111 miles of range.

The Soul's latest redesign represents the nameplate's third iteration. We should see it arrive on the market in 2019 as a 2020 model. The starting price of the electric version will likely come in close to the current model's $33,145 sticker.

