2020 Kia Soul EV spy shots and video

Nov 12, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2020 Kia Soul EV spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Kia is working on a redesign of its Soul subcompact crossover SUV, and part of the plan is a repeat of the current model's electric option.

A prototype for the new Soul EV has just been spotted at the Nürburgring and on some of the German racetrack's surrounding roads.

We know it's the electric version of the redesigned Soul because of its missing exhaust system and small flap in the camouflage material covering the grille. The flap is most likely for access to a charging port. The spy video below also confirms a silent powertrain, with most noise emanating from the tires.

Kia in June unveiled a Niro EV. The electric compact crossover features lithium-polymer battery options of 39.2 and 64 kilowatt-hours, which deliver about 150 and 280 miles, respectively. It's possible the smaller of these makes its way into the new Soul EV.

The current Soul EV has a 30-kwh battery good for 111 miles of range.

The Soul's latest redesign represents the nameplate's third iteration. We should see it arrive on the market in 2019 as a 2020 model. The starting price of the electric version will likely come in close to the current model's $33,145 sticker.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 Kia Soul EV spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

F-Type rally car celebrates 70 years of Jaguar sports cars F-Type rally car celebrates 70 years of Jaguar sports cars
2020 Kia Soul EV spy shots and video 2020 Kia Soul EV spy shots and video
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2019
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe spy shots 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.