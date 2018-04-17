Acura CDX Hybrid confirmed for 2018 Beijing auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2016 Acura CDX (Chinese spec) Enlarge Photo

Acura sells a compact SUV based on the bones of the Honda HR-V in China.

It's called the CDX, and Acura first revealed the vehicle two years ago at the Beijing auto show.

At this year's auto show in the Chinese capital, which runs next week, Acura will introduce a new hybrid version of the CDX.

No details have been released but we've heard the powertrain will pair the standard CDX's 1.5-liter inline-4 with a single electric motor. Peak output is expected to hover around 160 horsepower.

Acura is yet to commit to launching the CDX in the United States, though that isn't for lack of demand for premium compact SUVs. The German brands all have options in this segment and Cadillac and Lexus are about to join the fray with their respective XT4 and UX models. Perhaps Acura will too.

The brand's parent company Honda will also have a new vehicle on display at the Beijing auto show, in this case a concept previewing an electric car to be introduced in China later this year.

The action all unfolds on April 25. In the meantime you can learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear by visiting our dedicated hub.