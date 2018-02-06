2019 Hyundai Santa Fe first look

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Enlarge Photo

Hyundai on Tuesday released the first photos of its redesigned Santa Fe, the fourth iteration of the mid-size SUV nameplate, which is set for a debut on March 6 at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

And judging by the images, we can look forward to a handsome design that's almost Audi-like in its execution. It's also evolutionary, though there are some key differences between the design of this new Santa Fe and that of its predecessor.

There's no missing Hyundai's Cascading grille design up front, and you're sure to notice the headlights feature a split design. This is the new look for Hyundai's SUVs and we've already been given a taste with the Kona subcompact.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Enlarge Photo

Hyundai has also treated us with our first look at the interior. We're told there's more space than ever thanks to a wheelbase that's longer than the 106 inches of the outgoing model. Note, the photos depict a 3-row model but it’s a safe bet Hyundai is also planning another generation of the 2-row Santa Fe Sport.

As for technology, all Hyundai will say for now is that the new Santa Fe will be loaded with the latest electronic driving aids. One of these will be a rear cross traffic alert system with integrated automatic emergency braking, which should prove useful when backing out of a spot with limited visibility. Another is said to be an industry-first technology, though it's a bit embarrassing for mankind that Hyundai felt the need to install it. The system warns the driver when exiting the vehicle if he or she has forgotten an occupant in the rear seat. Hyundai calls it Rear Occupant Alert, and yes it's real.

Look for sales of the new Santa Fe to start in the second half of the year, meaning we should see it arrive as a 2019 model. Hyundai will reveal the full details later this month ahead of the debut in Geneva in March. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the Swiss show by visting our dedicated hub.