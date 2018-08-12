2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hyundai's newest Elantra GT has a sporty liftback variant sold overseas, and it's about to get the N performance treatment.

The standard version of the car is called the i30 Fastback. The latest spy shots and video show a prototype for what's shaping up to be a new i30 Fastback N, a car that will debut in October at the 2018 Paris auto show.

We know this is the N version of the i30 Fastback because of its dual-tip exhausts and uprated wheels, tires and brakes. The wheel pattern is almost identical to the one used on the related Golf GTI-rivaling i30 N hatchback sold overseas.

The i30 Fastback N will share a mechanical package with thei30 N, as well as the Veloster N hatchback we receive here. We're talking a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 driving the front wheels via a six-speed manual.

Just like the i30 N, expect the i30 Fastback N's powertrain to offer two states of tune: 246 horsepower in standard guise and 271 hp with an available Performance Package. This should be good for 0-60 mph acceleration in the 6.0-second bracket and a top speed of 155 mph.

That isn't exactly blistering performance, but the Hyundai N division's philosophy isn't about offering the fastest car around a track. Rather, it's all about delivering the most thrills whether driving along your regular commute or spending a day at a track.

The result are cars that deliver the agile cornering ability you expect from a sports car combined with everyday drivability and race track capability.

The car will go on sale in Europe sometime in 2019. Sadly, just like with the i30 N, there are no plans to bring the i30 Fastback N here.