Hyundai's i20 subscompact hatch sold overseas was redesigned this year, with the new car bringing a sharper, almost premium look, loads of new tech in the cabin, and an available mild-hybrid powertrain.

Soon, it will spawn a sporty i20 N variant that Hyundai is developing alongside its next World Rally Championship contender. A prototype for the i20 N has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring ahead of the debut later this year.

The prototype may look like earlier testers for the regular i20 but there are a few clues that point to this being a performance-oriented model. You'll easily spot the larger wheels housing an uprated brake package. There's also a new front fascia with enlarged intakes and a subtle lip spoiler, plus lowered suspension, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler.

The most powerful engine in the redesigned i20 is a 1.0-liter turbocharged inline-3 mated to a mild-hybrid system. It's good for a peak 118 horsepower. This i20 N is likely to feature a turbocharged inline-4 displacing 1.4 or 1.6 liters to boost peak output to well above 150 hp. Potential rivals like the Ford Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI are delivering close to 200 hp.

While we won't see the car in the United States, we can look forward to other new additions from Hyundai N. The performance skunkworks has already confirmed new Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line models. Prototypes for a more hardcore Kona N have also been spotted and there are rumors of a Tucson N coming down the line as well.

Hyundai N is also confirmed to be working on a standalone sports car, possibly with electric power.