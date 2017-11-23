2020 Porsche 911 Turbo spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Spy photographers have spotted a test mule for a new generation of the Porsche 911 Turbo.

The new Porsche 911 is coming next year, initially in Carrera and Carrera S guises. But you can count there being multiple variations to cater to Porsche’s discerning clientele. We’re talking close to two dozen distinct models.

Included among the range will be the new Turbo.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The test mule is using the body of the outgoing 991-series Carrera. However, a number of clues identify it as a tester for the Turbo.

The makeshift fender extensions are hiding a widened track, while the gaping hole in the flanks and the cooling vents at either side of the rear fascia indicate an engine with extra potency. A closer inspection reveals the large exhaust tips and massive brakes typical of a high-end 911 model.

As we’re only at the test mule stage, the car is devoid of aerodynamic features we can expect on the new Turbo. But you can bet there will be complex aero elements including a massive rear wing on the final car.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The powertrain for the new Turbo is likely to be a twin-turbocharged flat-6, as is the case for its predecessors. With the current Turbo putting out 540 horsepower, expect this new one to have something in the 580-600 range. All-wheel drive should be standard.

Though yet to be confirmed, it’s possible the Turbo S will pair an electric motor with the twin-turbo engine to deliver something in the order of 650 hp. Recall, Porsche is once again open to hybridizing the 911, and the next Turbo is a good starting point. It fits in with Porsche’s top-down strategy for electrification, which has seen a hybrid powertrain used for the range-topping Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The new 911 Carrera is expected to bow in the second half of 2018. The Turbo should trail the Carrera by about a year.