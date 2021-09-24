Bugatti has built the first customer examples of its insane Chiron Super Sport 300+ hypercar. This is the Chiron variant that was driven to a top speed of over 300 mph back in 2019, and Bugatti is building just 30 all up, each priced at more than $4 million.

Nissan is out to show that its redesigned Frontier can make a great overlanding vehicle. It used the Overland Expo West currently underway in Flagstaff, Arizona, to introduce a new range of Nismo off-road parts for the pickup.

Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina is working on an update for its B3 sport sedan. Prototypes for the updated M3 alternative have been spotted, with the market launch expected to take place sometime next year. Sadly, the U.S. isn't expected to be on the list of markets.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

