2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, 2019 Kia Niro EV, 2018 Jaguar E-Pace: Car News Headlines

2018 Jaguar E-Pace

The first prototypes for Mercedes-Benz's next-generation S-Class have been spotted. The camouflage gear may be laid on thick but we can already see influences of Mercedes' current styling themes on the new flagship sedan.

It was only a few weeks ago that Kia previewed its Niro EV with a concept and now the production version has been spotted. The compact SUV debuts later this year and should bring a range of over 200 miles thanks to a 64-kilowatt-hour battery.

Jaguar has just launched its second SUV on the market. It's a compact called the E-Pace and we've so far been impressed by the styling. But Jaguar also wants to convince us that the E-Pace is a driver’s SUV; find out if the automaker has hit the mark in our first drive review.

2018 Jaguar E-Pace first drive review: small crossover with big ideas

2019 Kia Niro EV spy shots

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS leaked

Dealers start to worry about ebbing repair income from electric cars

Mercedes-AMG GT sedan sheds camo for revealing red wrap

2018 Audi Q5 vs. 2018 Volvo XC60: Compare Cars

Audi and Formula E partner Abt build 700-hp RS 6 Avant swan song

Why some cities should kick out cars, but others can't and won't