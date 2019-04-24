Mitsubishi no longer sells the rugged Montero in the United States but the vehicle lives on overseas where it is known as the Pajero (or Shogun if you're in the United Kingdom).

The Pajero is currently in its fourth generation and is expected to receive a major update this year, NHK reported on Tuesday.

The Japanese public broadcaster also reported that the updated SUV will be the final Pajero sold in Japan, where annual sales currently number just a few hundred units. That's in contrast to the second-generation model of the 1990s, which for one month of its life was the top-selling vehicle in Japan.

2006 Mitsubishi Montero

The third-generation Pajero, which ceased production in 2006, was the version sold in the U.S. as the Montero.

Mitsubishi is expected to continue production of the Pajero for other markets after it ends sales in Japan. However, the fate of the vehicle is unknown as tougher emissions standards could lead to its demise. One possibility for a future Pajero could be sharing a platform with a future Nissan Armada.

Mitsubishi has been hinting at a redesigned fifth-generation Pajero since the reveal of the GC-PHEV plug-in hybrid concept at the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show. And in 2015 it launched the smaller Pajero Sport, which unfortunately doesn't comply with U.S. safety standards.