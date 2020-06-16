Steeda has been building fast Mustangs for over three decades, and the company's latest effort is its most potent yet.

The new Q850 StreetFighter Edition based on the Ford Mustang GT is the latest in a long line of Q-series Mustangs from Steeda, and it brings to the table over 800 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque.

2020 Steeda Q850 StreetFighter Edition Mustang

That translates into a Mustang that will sprint to 60 mph from rest in 3.1 seconds and scream all the way to 183 mph. The car will also return a quarter-mile ET of 10.23 seconds at 146 mph, and run from 0-100 mph and back down to 0 in 10 seconds flat.

To dial up power from the donor Mustang GT's 5.0-liter V-8, Steeda adds a Whipple 3.0-liter supercharger, cold-air intake system and custom engine management system—all of Steeda's own designs. Steeda also upgrades the oil coolers and adds tougher half shafts.

The chassis is also upgraded to handle the new power output. Steeda installs its own G/Trac Stage II suspension upgrade which, among other items, includes new springs, new sway bars, new bushings, and adjustable rear toe links.

The wheels are 20-inch Velgen VMB9s wrapped in Nitto NT555 G2 tires. The high-performance tires measure 275/35 up front and a massive 315/35 at the rear. With this much power on board, you'll want that extra rubber.

An aerodynamic package completes the transformation and includes a new front splitter and chunky rear spoiler. There's also a few special touches like custom plaques identifying the model.

The cost of the upgrade is $32,995, plus a donor Mustang GT. Naturally, there's a long list of options to further enhance the vehicle. Some we'd recommend include a brake upgrade and roll cage for added safety.