Everything we know about the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Enlarge Photo

You didn’t think Ford was just going to sit back and let Chevy and Dodge enjoy all the bragging rights in the muscle car world with their respective Camaro ZL1 1LE and Challenger SRT Demon models, right?

Nope. The Blue Oval is working on a new Shelby GT500 based on the sixth-generation Mustang, and it's coming in 2019, meaning we'll likely see it arrive as a 2020 model.

Ford on Thursday gave us our first real look at the car by way of a teaser shot, but the automaker is holding back most of the details. Some juicy tidbits have managed to leak out over recent months, however. Here's what we know so far.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Supercharged V-8 power

Under the hood will sit a supercharged version of the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-8 fitted to the Shelby GT350 and GT350R duo. The engine is expected to feature a conventional cross-plane crank instead of the atmo engine’s flat-plane unit, and no doubt there will be upgrades to other internals to handle extra grunt. Leaked CAD images of the engine indicate a cool cobra snake logo will feature on the supercharger housing.

700-plus-horsepower output

Ford has confirmed the Shelby GT500 will come with more than 700 horsepower. We've heard that the final figure might be closer to 800 horses, which gives some credence to the potential Easter egg in the 2018 Mustang's brochure hinting at a 772-hp output. In comparison, the last Shelby GT500 came with 662 hp, also from a supercharged V-8.

More for the drag strip than the race track

Ford has indicated that the Shelby GT500 will more closely target the Demon than the ZL1 1LE. It will still be able to attack a corner, but for the Mustang buyer looking to hone their track skills the GT350R will probably remain the better buy.

A vented hood

A previous teaser video released by Ford showed a vented hood will feature on the Shelby GT500.

Carbon fiber goodies

There will be loads of carbon fiber parts for the car, some likely available. Items we know are coming are a carbon fiber rear wing, carbon fiber wheels, and carbon-ceramic brake rotors. We could also see a carbon fiber front lip spoiler, and more of the lightweight stuff used for the vented hood mentioned above.

Dual-clutch transmission?

Okay. This one we're not 100 percent on, but there are rumors the Shelby GT500 might utilize the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission normally found in Ford's GT supercar. The alternatives would be a standard 6-speed manual or the 10-speed automatic already found in the Mustang GT.