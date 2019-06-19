The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will be the most powerful road-going Ford in the company's history.

The car's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 was confirmed on Wednesday with 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque.

That's still shy of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye's 797 hp and 707 lb-ft, though it stomps on the 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The Shelby has the slowest top speed of the pack, though, as Ford limits the fun to 180 mph, likely due to the car's aerodynamics which are aimed more at producing downforce than slicing through the air. In comparison, the ZL1 tops out at 190 mph while the Redeye goes all the way to 203 mph.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8

The Shelby will also accelerate to 60 mph in the mid-3 seconds and un the quarter-mile in under 11 seconds.

The car's bespoke V-8 relies on a 2.65-liter Eaton blower pushing 12 psi to generate its 760 horses worth of grunt. The power is then routed to the rear wheels via a Tremec 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The last part of the equation is Michelin's Pilot Sport 4 summer tires, or Pilot Sport Cup 2 superhero tires if the box for the carbon fiber track package is ticked.

Now all we need is the all-important pricing information for the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. Ford should release it ahead of the car's arrival at dealerships this fall.

Interestingly, there are rumors the car's V-8 could do duty in a range-topping F-150 Raptor to challenge the 1500 Rebel TRX being cooked up by Ram. Color us interested.