Roush tuning program extends to F-250 Super Duty

If you're looking for performance on a grand scale, Roush's take on the F-250 Super Duty may be the way to go.

The Ford tuner extraordinaire has started a tuning program for the F-250 that enhances the look of the vehicle and improves its performance off-road, all while maintaining the factory payload and towing capabilities.

The package is designed for F-250s equipped with the 6.7-liter turbocharged V-8 diesel engine and includes an exhaust system to let the 440 horsepower, 925 pound-feet of torque monster breathe a little easier.

The rest of the upgrades are mainly cosmetic although Roush does add some functional off-road gear. The list includes a 1.5-inch lift courtesy of a Fox suspension system, as well as 20-inch bead lock wheels and flat-washer lug nuts the company says helps keep the F-250’s factory tow ratings intact. The standard tires are a set of BFGoodrich KO2 325/60R20 off-road rubber.

The exterior is given a tougher look thanks to a new grille, front bumper cover and body-colored fender flares. On top of this, Roush adds a mean-looking graphics package.

On the inside, the designers added embroidered headrests, a serialized console badge and WeatherTech floor mats to complement the truck's rugged exterior theme.

Pricing for Roush's F-250 tuning program starts at $13,880. Some optional extras include a console vault ($390) and Roush Off-Road Utility Kit full of recovery items ($195).