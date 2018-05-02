2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat to receive retro-inspired dual-snorkel hood

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Enlarge Photo

The Dodge Challenger will soldier on into the 2019 model year with some minor changes.

They'll be announced in the summer but one we know is coming is a new dual-snorkel hood scoop for the Challenger SRT Hellcat, previewed here in a pair of teaser shots released Wednesday.

Fans of Mopar machines from the 1960s and '70s will instantly recognize the design. It will replace the single scoop currently used on the Hellcat and is said to be fully functional, allowing maximum air flow into the engine's intake. We don't expect any extra power so output should remain at 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

Sales of the 2019 Challenger range should commence in the fall. Sadly there won't be a Demon among the models as the drag strip hero was a 2018 model year special only.

As for next-generation Challenger—we know there are fans with a lot of pent-up demand—the last we heard is the car and its Charger sibling aren't due until 2021. The wait will be worth it though as we hear the delay is due to a switch to the platform found in the Maserati Ghibli.

Stay tuned.