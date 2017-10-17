Volvo's Polestar 1 is a carbon-fiber bodied 600-hp hybrid coupe





Volvo was among the first automakers to announce intentions to phase out the internal-combustion engine and move to an all-electric and electrified portfolio of cars. In the process, Volvo's former in-house tuning division, Polestar, parted ways to become a standalone brand within Volvo Cars Group. Its mission? Build electrified performance cars. Its first execution? What you see here: the Polestar 1.

You won't be able to buy the Polestar 1, though. This svelte two-door will only be available by subscription.

Polestar promised a hybrid sport coupe and it delivered with Polestar 1. Performance is certainly present with 600 horsepower and 783 pound-feet of torque on tap. Polestar hasn't released powertrain specifications, but the brand describes it as "an electric car supported by an internal combustion engine." Presumably, the Polestar 1 packs Volvo's 2.0-liter inline-4 gas engine paired with a familiar battery pack and electric motor setup. The brand says 93 miles of all-electric range is possible.

Although Polestar utilized Volvo engineering and various technological aspects, the brand says 50 percent of the car is unique with development carried out by its own engineers. Notably, the car still rides on Volvo's Scalable Platform Architecture (SPA), but the Polestar 1's body is made completely of carbon fiber, which also improves torsional rigidity and lowers the center of gravity. Polestar is also proud to say its first model is the first car to use Öhlins' Continuously Controlled Electronic Suspension (CESi) chassis technology. Engineers also fitted a double rear electric axle to enable torque vectoring.

Like Volvo, which previously announced its Care by Volvo subscription service, Polestar's sales model will follow the subscription-based lane. However, the electric-performance brand will take it a step further; Polestar will not operate any traditional dealerships. Instead, it will build Polestar Spaces around the world for customers to experience its cars, but all configuring and buying will take place online. Buyers will choose from a two- or three-year subscription plan, which includes pick-up, delivery, and the capability to rent other future Polestar and Volvo cars. The brand says its service will be all inclusive and no down payment will be necessary—just one flat monthly payment.

And at Polestar, keys are a thing of the past. Instead, Phone-As-Key technology will allow subscribers to share a virtual key with a third party, and also enables access to a host of other on-demand features. Volvo alluded to this technology when it revealed the XC40.

Despite only being revealed today, the Polestar 1 could already be a classic. Why? All future Polestar cars will be battery electric and not feature an internal-combustion engine at all. In fact, the brand says its next model, the Polestar 2, will arrive in 2019 with an all-electric powertrain. It specifically named the Tesla Model 3 as a rival and said the 2 will measure in as a mid-size car with a higher production volume than the 1. Then, a large SUV dubbed the Polestar 3 will arrive.

Production of the Polestar 1 will take place at a new Chinese facility in 2018. Recall, Geely owns Volvo Cars Group and its associated brands, and more production will take place in China. Polestar says the new facility is under construction and it will go online in mid-2018. However, Polestar won't keep fans waiting. Subscriptions are open now.