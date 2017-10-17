2017 Tokyo Motor Show preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Tokyo Motor Show logo Enlarge Photo

The Tokyo Motor Show isn’t on the same scale as some other events on the auto show circuit, which means it tends to miss out on many of the brands that typically feature at shows in Europe and North America.

However, what it lacks in international flavor it makes up in the assortment of quirky Japanese attractions that tend to grace the stands of the Tokyo Big Sight convention center where the biennial event is held.

This year’s Tokyo Motor Show doesn't start until October 25, but we've put together a quick preview to give you an idea of what's coming down the line. And at any time, you'll be able to access our full coverage on the show via our dedicated hub. And for up-to-the-minute info, simply follow our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Teaser for Subaru Viziv Performance Concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Subaru Viziv Performance Concept: Subaru will present a sporty sedan concept that many are predicting is a preview of the next-generation WRX. From teaser shots, we can gather the concept will feature a lowered ride height, muscular haunches, and flared wheel arches accented with vents. Rear-facing cameras also serve in place of ordinary side mirrors.

Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept Enlarge Photo

Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept: After multiple generations, Mitsubishi put its rally-bred Lancer Evolution out to pasture last year. Execs at the Japanese firm have been hinting for several years about a radical successor that would utilize electrification, come in new body style, and finally shed all vestiges with the humble Lancer on which every Evo has been based. The new e-Evolution Concept debuting in Tokyo suggests that they weren’t kidding.

Toyota GR HV Sports concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Toyota GR HV Sports Concept: One of the cooler concepts of the show will be Toyota’s GR HV Sports. It’s based on the 86 platform but features a new body, one that quite possibly has been inspired by Toyota’s MR2-based 222D rally car. We’re not entirely sure why Toyota built it, but if we had to hazard a guess we’d say the concept was built to help launch Toyota’s new GR performance sub-brand. It could also have been to showcase a new performance-oriented hybrid system, more details of which we’ll hopefully learn at the show.

Teaser for Mazda design concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Mazda design and technology concepts: Mazda has confirmed two concepts for the Tokyo show though sadly neither of them is a rotary-powered sports car. One is a sedan that previews the latest evolution in Mazda’s Kodo design language. The other will be a hatchback brimming with Mazda’s upcoming technologies and previewing the automaker’s next-generation Mazda 3 compact.

Teaser for Honda Sports EV Concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Honda Sports EV Concept: Honda is planning a follow-up to its popular Urban EV Concept that debuted in September at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The follow-up will be an electric sports car that from a teaser shot looks to have a striking silhouette and minimalist theme not unlike the Urban EV Concept. We know the Urban EV Concept will spawn a small electric car for Europe in 2019. No word yet whether the Sports EV Concept is also destined for production.

Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept: Nissan has a new Leaf for 2018, and the automaker wants it to appeal to a much wider audience, including performance buyers. That’s why Nissan got its Nismo performance division to churn out a tuned example. It’s strictly a concept at this stage but a production version hasn’t been ruled out. The Nismo treatment doesn’t see the Leaf’s electric powertrain enhanced. Rather, the engineers focused on the suspension and aerodynamics to sharpen the handling.

2018 Toyota Century Enlarge Photo

Toyota Century: You’ll be forgiven for not knowing what the Toyota Century is. After all, the car is sold exclusively in Japan and there have been just two generations in the nameplate’s 50-year history. That makes the unveiling of a new generation at the Tokyo show a momentous occasion. Hallmarks of the Century include a powerful engine, acres of room and the ultimate in Toyota quality. The new model stays true to form with its gargantuan size (it’s bigger than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class) and 5.0-liter V-8.

That’s it for now but at any time you’ll be able to access the latest information from the Tokyo Motor Show via our dedicated hub.