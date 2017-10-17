2019 Audi A7 teased ahead of October 19 reveal

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2019 Audi A7 debuting on October 19 Enlarge Photo

Audi has confirmed plans to unveil its second-generation A7 on October 19.

The vehicle has been out testing for months and in just a matter of days the covers will finally come off. A showroom appearance isn’t expected until early next year, however.

Audi didn’t invent the fastback sedan segment when it introduced the original A7 for 2012, but the car is one of the first that springs to mind when you think of a shapely sedan with an almost coupe-like appearance.

It’s got all the right design elements. A long hood leads to a sloping roof which gracefully tapers down into muscular rear haunches before ending abruptly with a Kammback rear. The car oozes appeal, and thankfully it looks like its successor will maintain the svelte lines. A recently leaked photo of a scale model hints at what’s to come.

2019 Audi A7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2019 Audi A7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2019 Audi A7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

We can also expect the new A7 to maintain Audi's typical trend of offering A, S, and RS variants, meaning the very sporty S7 and borderline-insane RS 7 will be even more entertaining than they are pleasant to look at. Audi will also add an e-tron plug-in hybrid model at some point.

There will be loads of new technologies, too. One of these will be a self-driving mode that can handle parking situations as well as driving in traffic at speeds of up to 37 mph. The system, known as Audi AI, made its debut on the 2019 A8.

Stay tuned for the full reveal of the new A7 is just a couple of days.

Note, if the A7’s looks are just too arresting for you, Audi has a new generation of the A6 in the works. The conventional notchback sedan is due for its own debut sometime next year.