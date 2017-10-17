2019 Audi A7 teased ahead of October 19 reveal

Oct 17, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for 2019 Audi A7 debuting on October 19

Teaser for 2019 Audi A7 debuting on October 19

Enlarge Photo

Audi has confirmed plans to unveil its second-generation A7 on October 19.

The vehicle has been out testing for months and in just a matter of days the covers will finally come off. A showroom appearance isn’t expected until early next year, however.

Audi didn’t invent the fastback sedan segment when it introduced the original A7 for 2012, but the car is one of the first that springs to mind when you think of a shapely sedan with an almost coupe-like appearance.

It’s got all the right design elements. A long hood leads to a sloping roof which gracefully tapers down into muscular rear haunches before ending abruptly with a Kammback rear. The car oozes appeal, and thankfully it looks like its successor will maintain the svelte lines. A recently leaked photo of a scale model hints at what’s to come.

2019 Audi A7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Audi A7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo
2019 Audi A7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Audi A7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo
2019 Audi A7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Audi A7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

We can also expect the new A7 to maintain Audi's typical trend of offering A, S, and RS variants, meaning the very sporty S7 and borderline-insane RS 7 will be even more entertaining than they are pleasant to look at. Audi will also add an e-tron plug-in hybrid model at some point.

There will be loads of new technologies, too. One of these will be a self-driving mode that can handle parking situations as well as driving in traffic at speeds of up to 37 mph. The system, known as Audi AI, made its debut on the 2019 A8.

Stay tuned for the full reveal of the new A7 is just a couple of days.

Note, if the A7’s looks are just too arresting for you, Audi has a new generation of the A6 in the works. The conventional notchback sedan is due for its own debut sometime next year. 

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 BMW Alpina XD3 spy shots 2018 BMW Alpina XD3 spy shots
Volvo's Polestar 1 is a carbon-fiber bodied 600-hp hybrid coupe Volvo's Polestar 1 is a carbon-fiber bodied 600-hp hybrid coupe
2019 Ram 1500 spy shots 2019 Ram 1500 spy shots
Toyota tackles future mobility with Concept-i trio Toyota tackles future mobility with Concept-i trio
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.