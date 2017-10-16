Next-gen Jetta will have a manual; new Jetta GLI arriving quickly





2019 Volkswagen Jetta spy shots

The next-generation, 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will launch with a manual transmission and a higher-performance Jetta GLI will quickly follow, Volkswagen leadership told Motor Authority over the weekend.

Volkswagen Group of America's President Hinrich J. Woebcken and VWoA's Senior Vice President Product Planning & Strategy Hendrik Muth confirmed the #GiveAShift manual and timing at the Red Bull Global Rallycross event in Los Angeles.

"We will come at the beginning with a manual transmission," Muth said. "Jetta GLI will be coming a little bit later in the launch cadence, so let's say maximum within one year after the launch of the Jetta."

VW spokesman William Gock didn't specify whether the Jetta GLI will be available with a manual transmission at launch, but added: "Historically, Volkswagen Jetta GLIs have been available with a manual transmission."

For the final year of the current Jetta GLI, Volkswagen pulled its manual transmission in favor of an automatic-only offering for a shortened product year.

Woebcken confirmed that the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will be available with an R-Line appearance package, a popular choice for other Volkswagen models. The add-on will be the first for the Jetta.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will make its debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The next-generation Jetta goes on sale in spring 2018.

For Volkswagen, the Jetta begins an ambitious product offensive that Woebcken indicated would include multiple new models, every year.

"We want to deliver, every year, two new cars...not counting the facelifts. Really, two brand-new cars every year," he said.

One of those all-new vehicles will include the next-gen Passat, which, like the Jetta, will also be moving to an MQB platform. According to Woebcken, the new Passat will be introduced in 2019.